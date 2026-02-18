Caleb Houstan News: Lands standard deal
The Hawks converted Houstan's two-way contract into a standard deal Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Houstan has been a standout for Atlanta's G League affiliate this season, particularly as a three-point shooter. He's made a total of 10 appearances at the NBA level for 4.9 minutes per contest, however.
