Caleb Houstan headshot

Caleb Houstan News: Lands standard deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 9:13am

The Hawks converted Houstan's two-way contract into a standard deal Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Houstan has been a standout for Atlanta's G League affiliate this season, particularly as a three-point shooter. He's made a total of 10 appearances at the NBA level for 4.9 minutes per contest, however.

Caleb Houstan
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Houstan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Houstan See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
313 days ago
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 11: Here's What You Missed
NBA
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 11: Here's What You Missed
Author Image
Dan Bruno
January 13, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 12, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 10 - Main Slate
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 10 - Main Slate
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 10, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 9, 2024