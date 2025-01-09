Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Houstan News: Leads from deep in season-best game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Houstan put forth 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 33 minutes in Thursday's 104-89 loss to Minnesota.

Houstan provided a spark to Orlando from beyond the arc in Thursday's contest, leading all players in shots made from three while concluding as one of five players with a double-digit point total. Houstan set new season high marks in scoring and threes made, having reached double figures in scoring one other time while connecting on three or more threes on two other occasions. 

