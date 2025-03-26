Caleb Houstan News: Notches 12 points

Houstan had 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt) in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 win over the Hornets.

This was Houstan's second game since the beginning of February with double-digit points, so this performance was an outlier. He's been a minimal part of the rotation recently, averaging 5.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 12.6 minutes across 10 March appearances.