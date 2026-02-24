Caleb Houstan News: Notches 27 points in G League
Houstan logged 27 points (7-17 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes of Sunday's 149-118 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.
Atlanta recently upgraded Houston from a two-way spot to a standard deal, but the forward is still expected to feature heavily in the G League. Across 23 appearances for College Park, Houstan holds averages of 16.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.8 three-pointers.
