Caleb Houstan News: Notches 27 points in G League

Houstan logged 27 points (7-17 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes of Sunday's 149-118 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Atlanta recently upgraded Houston from a two-way spot to a standard deal, but the forward is still expected to feature heavily in the G League. Across 23 appearances for College Park, Houstan holds averages of 16.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.8 three-pointers.