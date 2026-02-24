Caleb Houstan headshot

Caleb Houstan News: Notches 27 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Houstan logged 27 points (7-17 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes of Sunday's 149-118 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Atlanta recently upgraded Houston from a two-way spot to a standard deal, but the forward is still expected to feature heavily in the G League. Across 23 appearances for College Park, Houstan holds averages of 16.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.8 three-pointers.

Caleb Houstan
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Houstan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Houstan See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
319 days ago
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 11: Here's What You Missed
NBA
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 11: Here's What You Missed
Author Image
Dan Bruno
January 13, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 12, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 10 - Main Slate
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 10 - Main Slate
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 10, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 9, 2024