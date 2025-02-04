Caleb Houstan News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Houstan (illness) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Houstan missed Monday's loss to the Warriors due to the illness, though he'll be available to return Wednesday. The 22-year-old has received inconsistent playing time of late, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game off the bench.