Caleb Houstan News: Pops for 18 points

Houstan provided 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and four steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 118-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Houstan scored a season-high 18 points, adding four thefts, also marking a season-best. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope resting, Houstan played at least 25 minutes for just the sixth time this season. Prior to Friday, he had scored a total of just 19 points in his previous six games.