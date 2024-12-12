Caleb Houstan News: Recalled from G League
The Magic recalled Houstan from the G League's Osceola Magic on Thursday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Orlando doesn't have any games scheduled until Sunday, so Houstan will likely join the NBA club to get a few practices in. He hasn't been able to carve out a role in the Magic's rotation this season, averaging 1.2 points in 5.5 minutes per game (17 appearances).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now