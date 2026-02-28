Caleb Houstan News: Recalled to NBA
Atlanta recalled Houstan from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.
Houstan will likely remain a depth option for the Hawks considering he hasn't played in an NBA game since Jan. 17. However, he has been active in the G League, where he has posted double digits in points and at least three rebounds in seven consecutive starts. He had his two-way-deal converted to a standard contract in February, but he may eventually be assigned again to the Skyhawks during the season.
