Caleb Houstan News: Returns to NBA

Orlando recalled Houstan from the G League's Osceola Magic on Sunday.

Houstan posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Osceola's 122-111 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday. He's appeared in four of Orlando's first six games in December, but he's played double-digit minutes at the NBA level only once this season.