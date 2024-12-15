Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Houstan News: Returns to parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 8:24am

Orlando recalled Houstan from the G League's Osceola Magic on Sunday.

Houstan posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Osceola's 122-111 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday. He's appeared in four of Orlando's first six games in December, but he's played double-digit minutes at the NBA level only once this season.

