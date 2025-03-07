Caleb Houstan News: Sees floor in loss
Houstan closed with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across eight minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to the Bulls.
Houstan saw the court after sitting out of the club's last three outings due to a coach's decision. The 22-year-old forward has received a DNP via a coach's decision in seven of the club's last 13 outings. However, Houstan could continue to crack the rotation if Jonathan Isaac (illness) remains out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
