Caleb Houstan News: Sees floor in loss

Houstan closed with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across eight minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to the Bulls.

Houstan saw the court after sitting out of the club's last three outings due to a coach's decision. The 22-year-old forward has received a DNP via a coach's decision in seven of the club's last 13 outings. However, Houstan could continue to crack the rotation if Jonathan Isaac (illness) remains out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.