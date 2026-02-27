Caleb Houstan News: Sent back to G League
Atlanta assigned Houstan to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.
Houstan was originally recalled to the NBA team Thursday, but he didn't play and returned to the Skyhawks to see more G League action. He has been a regular starter in previous spells with the affiliate club, with his regular-season average of 16.1 points per game ranking fourth on the squad.
