Caleb Houstan headshot

Caleb Houstan News: Sent back to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Atlanta assigned Houstan to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.

Houstan was originally recalled to the NBA team Thursday, but he didn't play and returned to the Skyhawks to see more G League action. He has been a regular starter in previous spells with the affiliate club, with his regular-season average of 16.1 points per game ranking fourth on the squad.

