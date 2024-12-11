Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Houstan

Caleb Houstan News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 11, 2024

The Magic designated Houstan to the G League's Osceola Magic on Wednesday.

The third-year forward has appeared in each of the Magic's last three games, but since he logged just four minutes in Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Bucks, he'll head to the G League to pick up some more meaningful run. Houstan will likely be back with the parent club when Orlando returns to action Sunday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent, pending the results of Wednesday's NBA Cup action.

Caleb Houstan
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
