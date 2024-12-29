Caleb Houstan News: Sets season high in scoring in win

Houstan racked up 12 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one assist and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 win over Brooklyn.

Houstan made the most of his minutes off the bench Sunday, connecting on a trio of threes while leading all Magic bench players in scoring in a double-digit outing. Houstan set a new season-high point total in the victory, his first double-digit performance of the season. He also set a season high in threes made, connecting on two or more threes in three contests.