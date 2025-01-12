Caleb Houstan News: Starting Sunday

Houstan is in the Magic's starting lineup against the 76ers on Sunday.

Houstan started in four straight games before returning to the bench against the Bucks on Friday due to the return of Paolo Banchero (oblique). However, Houstan will re-enter the starting five Sunday due to the absence of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee). Over his last five outings, Houstan has averaged 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 25.4 minutes per game.