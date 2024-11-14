Caleb Houstan News: Versatile against Mexico City

Houstan logged 10 points (3-10 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during Osceola's 128-105 win over Mexico City on Thursday.

Thursday marked Houstan's first game since the Orlando Magic assigned him to their G League affiliate. He was Osceola's only player to log more than a tally of five in points, rebounds and assists. So even though Houstan was far from a top option with Orlando, that is not expected to be the case for Osceola.