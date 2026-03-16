Caleb Love News: Continues rolling in G League

Love totaled 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 42 minutes during the G League Rip City Remix's 129-122 loss to the South Bay Lakers on Sunday.

The two-way player hasn't appeared for the Trail Blazers since Feb. 12 and should continue to play a featured role for Rip City going forward. Through seven G League regular-season outings, Love is averaging 23.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 34.4 minutes per game.