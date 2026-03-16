Caleb Love News: Continues rolling in G League
Love totaled 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 42 minutes during the G League Rip City Remix's 129-122 loss to the South Bay Lakers on Sunday.
The two-way player hasn't appeared for the Trail Blazers since Feb. 12 and should continue to play a featured role for Rip City going forward. Through seven G League regular-season outings, Love is averaging 23.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 34.4 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Love See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 143 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers59 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top 10 Fantasy Basketball Bench Players Delivering Value With Upside61 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 273 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24112 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Love See More