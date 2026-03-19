Caleb Love News: Leads team to G League win

Love totaled 28 points (11-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Love has scored at least 25 points in six of his eight G League appearances this season. While this was his most efficient performance by far, he's still shooting only 44.8 percent from the field, 22.7 percent from deep and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line.