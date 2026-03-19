Caleb Love News: Leads team to G League win
Love totaled 28 points (11-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Love has scored at least 25 points in six of his eight G League appearances this season. While this was his most efficient performance by far, he's still shooting only 44.8 percent from the field, 22.7 percent from deep and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Love See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 146 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers62 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top 10 Fantasy Basketball Bench Players Delivering Value With Upside64 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 276 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24115 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Love See More