Caleb Love News: Logs 33 points in G League loss

Love generated 33 points (9-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and five assists during 37 minutes in Friday's 126-117 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Love led his side in scoring while registering G League season highs in points and rebounds Friday. Currently signed to a two-way contract, the guard has played exclusively for the Remix since Feb. 22, averaging 25.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.