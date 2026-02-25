Caleb Love News: Nets 27 points on 27 shots

Love generated 27 points (12-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes of Tuesday's 128-126 G League win over Santa Cruz.

Love wasn't very efficient Tuesday night, but he still ended up finishing with the game high in points. The rookie guard fell two assists shy of a double-double. Love has spent most of the 2025-26 season in the NBA, but he's nearing the 50-game limit for two-way players, which means he'll either have his contract converted or see plenty of G League run the rest of the season.