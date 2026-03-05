Caleb Love headshot

Caleb Love News: Paces Remix in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Love registered 26 points (10-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals in 34 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 136-117 loss to Iowa.

Love didn't have the greatest shooting day from beyond the arc, but his volume on the offensive end helped him lead his team in scoring. The 24-year-old has been a key contributor through four regular-season games for Rip City by putting up 20-plus points in three of four showings.

Caleb Love
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Love See More
