Caleb Love News: Solid output in G League victory
Love tallied 26 points (10-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes in Friday's 132-122 G League win over the Valley Suns.
Love led his side in scoring and added his usual production in other categories Friday. The two-way guard, who has not played for the Trail Blazers since Feb. 12, is now averaging 24.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game across five G League starts in the 2025-26 campaign.
