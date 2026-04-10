Caleb Martin Injury: Absence continuing Friday
Martin (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Martin's absence will extend to 13 consecutive games due to a strained right heel. With the Mavericks eliminated from playoff contention, Martin's last opportunity to appear in a game this season is Sunday against the Bulls.
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