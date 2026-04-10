Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Absence continuing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Martin (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Martin's absence will extend to 13 consecutive games due to a strained right heel. With the Mavericks eliminated from playoff contention, Martin's last opportunity to appear in a game this season is Sunday against the Bulls.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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