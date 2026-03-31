Caleb Martin Injury: Another absence coming
Martin (heel) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Martin will be sidelined for his eighth game in a row and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play is Friday against Orlando.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 238 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1813 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1615 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More