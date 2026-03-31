Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Martin (heel) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Martin will be sidelined for his eighth game in a row and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play is Friday against Orlando.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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