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Caleb Martin Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Martin is doubtful for Friday's game versus San Antonio due to a strained right heel.

The veteran swingman is running out of time to return during the regular season due to the injury, which has kept him sidelined for 12 consecutive games. Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson should help fill out the extra minutes on the wing Friday.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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