Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Martin (heel) is doubtful for Monday's game versus Minnesota.

Martin is on track to sit out his seventh straight game, and his minutes will continue to be divvied up amongst Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton. Check back closer to Monday's tipoff for official word on Martin's status.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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