Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Martin (heel) is not expected to play Sunday versus the Bulls.

It looks like Martin will be spending the final game of the season on the sidelines, which should allow AJ Johnson and John Poulakidas to remain in the rotation. Check back for official confirmation on Martin's status closer to Sunday's tipoff.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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