Caleb Martin Injury: Doubtful for Sunday
Martin (heel) is not expected to play Sunday versus the Bulls.
It looks like Martin will be spending the final game of the season on the sidelines, which should allow AJ Johnson and John Poulakidas to remain in the rotation. Check back for official confirmation on Martin's status closer to Sunday's tipoff.
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