Caleb Martin Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday
Martin (heel) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Martin is likely to miss an 11th straight game due to a right plantar fascia strain. If he's ultimately ruled out, his next chance to play would be Wednesday in Phoenix.
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