Caleb Martin Injury: Doubtful to play Wednesday
The Mavericks recalled Martin (hip) -- who is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bucks -- from the G League's Texas Legends on Tuesday.
Martin joined the Legends for Tuesday's practice and is seemingly ramping up for a return to game action soon. The 29-year-old hasn't played since Jan. 10 due to a right hip strain, and he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction whenever he returns.
