Caleb Martin Injury: Doubtful to play Wednesday
Martin (heel) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Martin didn't play in the first leg of the back-to-back set Tuesday against the Clippers, and the doubtful tag suggests the veteran forward could sit out Wednesday's game as well. Martin hasn't played since March 15, and it's uncertain whether he'll suit up for any of the final games of the Mavericks' season this week.
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