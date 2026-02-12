Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Martin is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain.

Martin had been in position for an amplified role in the absence of Cooper Flagg (foot), but now the former is unlikely to play Thursday. With the Mavericks shorthanded ahead of the All-Star break, Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton both should be able to work their way into the streaming mix.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
33 days ago