Caleb Martin Injury: Downgraded to doubtful
Martin is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain.
Martin had been in position for an amplified role in the absence of Cooper Flagg (foot), but now the former is unlikely to play Thursday. With the Mavericks shorthanded ahead of the All-Star break, Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton both should be able to work their way into the streaming mix.
