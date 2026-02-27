Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Martin (back) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

The Mavericks are downgrading Martin from questionable to doubtful for the second half of their back-to-back. With Dallas ravaged by injuries Friday, Khris Middleton, Brandon Williams and Max Christie are all lined up for significant playing time.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
24 days ago