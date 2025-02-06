Caleb Martin Injury: Hopeful to return in 2-3 weeks

The Mavericks are optimistic that Martin (hip) will return to action in 2-3 weeks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Martin was shipped from the 76ers to the Mavericks ahead of the trade deadline but a physical done by Dallas revealed that the 29-year-old forward will likely be sidelined for an extended period. Martin hasn't played since Jan. 10 due to his right hip strain but it appears that Mavericks are optimistic that he can return to action following the All-Star break.