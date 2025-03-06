Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin

Caleb Martin Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 5:00pm

Martin (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against Memphis, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Martin hasn't suited up since Jan. 10 due to a right hip strain. However, the 29-year-old's questionable tag suggests that he is nearing a return to game action, as he was listed as doubtful before Wednesday's loss to the Bucks. Martin will likely operate under a minutes restriction whenever he returns.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
