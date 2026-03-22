Caleb Martin Injury: Iffy for Monday
Martin (heel) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Golden State.
Martin has missed the last three games with an injury that the Mavericks initially classified as right plantar fascia soreness before reclassifying it as a right heel contusion. Even if the veteran forward sheds the questionable designation ahead of Monday's contest, he may be in line for only a light role in the Dallas rotation.
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