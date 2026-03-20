Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Martin is questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a bruised right heel.

Martin is at risk of missing a third consecutive contest with the issue. If the veteran forward is unable to play once again, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson could pick up a few extra minutes on the wing Saturday.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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