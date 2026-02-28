Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Iffy to face OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Martin (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Martin is still dealing with lower-back soreness and could miss a second straight game. If the veteran forward joins Cooper Flagg (foot) on the sidelines, Khris Middleton, Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall (finger) would be candidates for increased minutes, especially if P.J. Washington (ankle) is downgraded from doubtful to out.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin
