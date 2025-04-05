Caleb Martin Injury: Likely to play against LAC

Martin (hip) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Martin struggled in 18 minutes off the bench for Dallas during Friday's game against the Clippers but will likely have a chance to bounce back because he's trending toward playing Saturday in the second straight matchup against Los Angeles. The veteran forward is averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 43.2 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from deep.