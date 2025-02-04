Caleb Martin Injury: Listed as out Tuesday

Martin (recently traded) is out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

After being traded to the Mavericks on Tuesday, Martin is listed as out while the trade becomes finalized. The veteran swingman was initially listed as questionable due to a hip injury, so it's unclear if he's still dealing with the issue. With Martin sidelined and Quentin Grimes on the move, Spencer Dinwiddie and Max Christie are primed for significant roles in Dallas' rotation against Philadelphia.