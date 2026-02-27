Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Listed questionable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Martin (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

It looks like Martin came away from Thursday's loss to the Kings with back soreness. If the veteran swingman cannot play Friday, Max Christie and Brandon Williams would both have even an brighter fantasy outlook against Memphis.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
24 days ago