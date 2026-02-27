Caleb Martin Injury: Listed questionable Friday
Martin (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
It looks like Martin came away from Thursday's loss to the Kings with back soreness. If the veteran swingman cannot play Friday, Max Christie and Brandon Williams would both have even an brighter fantasy outlook against Memphis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More