Caleb Martin Injury: Officially out
Martin (heel) won't play Monday against the Timberwolves.
Martin was added to the injury report as doubtful, and the team has since officially downgraded him to out for Monday's clash, which will mark his seventh consecutive absence. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Tuesday in Milwaukee.
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