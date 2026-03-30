Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Officially out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Martin (heel) won't play Monday against the Timberwolves.

Martin was added to the injury report as doubtful, and the team has since officially downgraded him to out for Monday's clash, which will mark his seventh consecutive absence. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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