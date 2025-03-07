Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin

Caleb Martin Injury: On track to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Martin (hip) is on course to return from his hip injury Friday against the Grizzlies, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Martin has missed 25 consecutive games with a hip issue and has yet to make his debut with the Mavericks since being traded to Dallas last month. Prior to suffering the injury, the veteran averaged 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the 76ers.

