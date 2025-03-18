Caleb Martin Injury: Out again Wednesday

Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Martin was sidelined for nearly two months due to a right hip strain before making his Dallas debut March 7. He appeared in five straight contests and had gradually seen his minutes increase in each successive game, but he may have suffered a setback with his hip coming out of his most recent appearance in Friday's 133-96 loss to the Rockets. Martin will now miss a second straight contest due to the injury.