Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 8:48am

Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Martin was sidelined for nearly two months due to a right hip strain before making his Dallas debut March 7. He appeared in five straight contests and had gradually seen his minutes increase in each successive game, but he may have suffered a setback with his hip coming out of his most recent appearance in Friday's 133-96 loss to the Rockets. Martin will now miss a second straight contest due to the injury.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now