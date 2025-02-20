Caleb Martin Injury: Out for Friday
Martin (hip) is out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
It was announced Feb. 6 that the Mavericks were optimistic Martin would return to action in 2-to-3 weeks, but the veteran swingman remains out with a strained hip. His next chance to make his team debut comes Sunday against the Pelicans. Naji Marshall and Kessler Edwards should be able to maintain meaningful roles in the meantime.
