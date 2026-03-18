Caleb Martin Injury: Out Wednesday
Martin (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Martin will miss a second consecutive contest due to right foot soreness, and his next chance to play will come Saturday against the Clippers. With the 30-year-old forward sidelined, Khris Middleton, Klay Thompson and Max Christie are all candidates to see a slight bump in minutes.
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