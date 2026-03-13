Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:24am

Martin (finger) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Martin has a left finger sprain that he intends to play through. With the Mavericks expected to be very shorthanded Friday, Martin could see a healthy workload against the Cavaliers.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
38 days ago