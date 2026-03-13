Caleb Martin Injury: Probable for Friday
Martin (finger) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Martin has a left finger sprain that he intends to play through. With the Mavericks expected to be very shorthanded Friday, Martin could see a healthy workload against the Cavaliers.
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