Caleb Martin Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Martin (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Martin missed Dallas' final outing before the All-Star break due to a left ankle sprain but returned to action in Friday's loss to Minnesota. He appears likely to play in a second consecutive contest and may see a bump in minutes due to Cooper Flagg (foot) being sidelined. Over five February appearances (three starts), Martin has averaged 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per tilt.

