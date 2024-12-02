Caleb Martin Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Martin (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

After missing two straight games due to a back injury, Martin is expected to suit up Tuesday. He's started 15 of his 16 appearances this season and will likely maintain a sizable role against Charlotte, as Joel Embiid (knee/personal) remains sidelined. Martin is averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game as a starter this season.