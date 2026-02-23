Caleb Martin Injury: Probable for Tuesday
Martin is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets with a sprained left ankle.
Martin missed Dallas' final game before the All-Star break, but he's been able to play in consecutive outings since then. Over his last six appearances (three starts), Martin has averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.
