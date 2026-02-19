Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.

Martin is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle. If the veteran forward joins Cooper Flagg (foot) on the sidelines, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson would be candidates for increased playing time.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
