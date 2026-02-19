Caleb Martin Injury: Questionable for Friday
Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Martin is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle. If the veteran forward joins Cooper Flagg (foot) on the sidelines, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson would be candidates for increased playing time.
